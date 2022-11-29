...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Just a selection of the special education teachers at Waseca School District, who all put their whole selves into their work. (From lefr to right, in back is Sam Jans, Kira Fosburgh and Lyndee Hupper. In front is LuAnne Ross, Shealyn Salgado and Kristine Barnes. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bill Bartz and Emily Knudsen of Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, were the recipients of one of the 2022 Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce business awards. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Waseca senior libero Haylee Sommers (2) was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Special education feature
We talked with some of the Waseca School District special education team members to talk about what their jobs look like today, and why they love what they do, even as the challenges stack up.
2 charged in shooting
In the Nov. 16 edition, we reported on a shooting on State Street in Waseca, and in the Nov. 23 edition, we shared details of the charges, including details from law enforcement as to what happened.
Waseca council
The Waseca City Council is busy in its final months of 2022, with the city manager set to depart at the end of November, and the mayor and a couple councilors giving up their seats at the start of 2023. At the most recent meeting, the council discussed a planned construction project on Eighth Avenue, plus the rehabilitation and construction of a couple multi-family rental properties in town.
Bell ringing
The annual bell ringing for the Salvation Army will commence soon, and Waseca public safety leaders are holding something of a competition to help the cause.
Chamber Awards
The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce dished out five business awards for 2022 at its annual ceremony.
Scene
Sports
We head into winter sports season, where Waseca, JWP and NRHEG hockey, basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and ski teams are preparing or have already started.
More
