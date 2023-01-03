.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and
early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the
south across the region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning,
heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon.
Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5
to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an
additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust
your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and
early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the
south across the region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning,
heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon.
Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5
to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an
additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust
your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
The Waseca County News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from Waseca County. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at wasecacountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Year in Review
The big article in the most recent paper was the top 10 stories in Waseca from 2022. From THC to park vandalism and from new businesses to new leaders, the news was varietous and impactful in Waseca over the last year.
Waseca levy
The city of Waseca finalized its levy, and while development helped stem the impact on individual taxpayers into 2023, the number continues to rise.
Waseca Chamber review
The Chamber shared their photos from all the new openings and awards across the business community in 2022.
Cover crops
Area farmers fathered locally to talk cover crops at a Soil Health Day program. This edition also featured a story on a local farmer that entered a national soybean certification and leadership program.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
The Dec. 28 edition also include the monthly Scene insert. This month’s theme was Year in Review, and it featured a selection of stories and columns highlighting arts and entertainment in southern Minnesota in 2022.
Sports
We’re into the winter sports season, where Waseca, JWP and NRHEG hockey, basketball, wrestling and gymnastics teams have all gotten started.
Also in the Dec. 28 edition, a look at the top five Waseca area sports stories from 2022.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.