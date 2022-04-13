...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The senior class for Cleveland High School after completing their training and receiving their red first aid bags. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
From left to right, Maria Dembowski Ashley Connor and Allison Jindra take turns performing standard CPR on a training dummy which features lights to indicate proper compression depth and rhythm are maintained.
With mere months remaining before the senior class at Cleveland High School graduates and take their first steps into adulthood, Le Center Ambulance Director Stan Stocker took center stage to reinforce important life saving techniques and tools.
The culmination of a program, which began when the students were sophomores, ensured that when these students are faced with a situation where someone’s life is in danger, they will have the skills and the knowledge to step in and save another’s life.
The training provided by Stocker and the Le Center EMS team is a key component of Cleveland High School health services program and is geared toward helping the students be prepared to leave the nest and step into their adult lives.
Stocker recalled an instance where his son, who was studying at the University of Minnesota, called him frantically after a friend on campus had fallen unconscious. Stocker was put in a position to instruct his son in CPR measures and procedure over the telephone, and knowing most students don’t have access to a resource like him in the heat of the moment, the training focuses on preparing the students for these moments.
With life saving measures, ranging from response to infantile disorders like SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) to explanation and demonstration of life saving measures like the Heimlich maneuver, as well as the proper application of an AED (automated external defibrillator), the training is meant to cap off three years worth of training to prepare the students for a wide variety of situations.
A promise made when the class originally met with Stocker as sophomores was that anyone who was there at the end of the training their senior year would be gifted a curated first aid bag featuring a wide variety of life-saving supplies, including bandages, gloves and tourniquets. The bags and supplies themselves were donated by the Le Center EMS team, as well as the Le Sueur County Health and Rehabilitation organization with an approximate value of $120.
While there is always the hope that these soon to be adults will never need to use these skills, having them available puts them in position to one day save a life and if the training ends up saving a single person, the time and effort is more than worth it.
