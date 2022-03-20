Right up until her sudden death one year ago, Faribault’s Korrinne Kanne never lost her energetic spirit, her passion for her work as a nurse, or her love for her family and country.
Kanne was remembered with a memorial Sunday in Faribault.
Rather than pursue a traditional career path, the Waseca native opted to enroll in the Peace Corps shortly after graduating from nursing school.
She served in the Peace Corps for two years and was part of the Corps’ first public health mission to enter South Korea in 1967.
The experience left her with an insatiable appetite for serving others.
After returning home from the Corps, Kanne tried to live a quieter life working as a nurse at Midway Hospital in St. Paul. That didn’t last long before she was again lured by the call to serve, this time as part of the U.S. Air Force.
Over a 20 year Air Force career, Kanne trained as a registered nurse and was stationed around the country and world, including in Alaska and back to Korea.
She retired from military service in 1992, after earning the rank of major and receiving numerous decorations and honors.
The title she most loved was “Major Nanny.” Though interested in moving somewhere with a warmer climate, Kanne spurned those aspirations to come home to Minnesota and serve as nanny to her niece, Kathleen, and her nephew, Kenny. Sister-in-law Vicki Kanne recalled that decision with great gratitude.
“It was really nice to have my own registered nurse for a nanny,” Vicki said. “She was like the full-time registered nurse and day care person for us.”
Kanne did not only care for her younger relatives. Her cousin, Mary Ellison, recalled how much passion she had for ensuring that her parents received the best care during their golden years as well.
In addition to taking on the role “Major Nanny,” Kanne worked at several area nursing facilities, including Comfort Home of Owatonna, Saint Lucas of Faribault, and for Rice County Public Health. She also served as a local church nurse.
Her passion for serving others overseas never ceased either. In her “retirement,” she visited Sierra Leone no less than eight times with AfricaUplifted — a medical mission focused on promoting health and wellbeing in the low-income African country.
Kendra Kahnke, Korrine’s lone surviving sibling, remembered her sister as a kind and caring person whose fearless independence freed her to live life her way. She was energetic to the end, Kahnke said. The end came abruptly as she partook in one of her favorite activities - her nightly nature walk.
“She had a big heart,” Kahnke said. “She lived a good life, doing what she wanted, and she went out the way she wanted.”