Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca• 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Waseca Rotary Club• 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Farmhouse stacked books• 6 p.m., New Richland Public Library, 129 Broadway Ave. S., New Richland. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Monday, Sept. 20
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic• 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group• 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
Waseca Co. DFL• 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
MS Support Group• 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Tuesday, Sept. 21
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities• 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Waseca County Board• 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca Women of Today• 6:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star• 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.