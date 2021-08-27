ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Administrators in the Albert Lea school district say the coronavirus has significantly disrupted the start of classes with nearly 300 students quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.
After five days of classes at Albert Lea Area Schools, there have been 36 positive cases, sending 290 students into quarantine and prompting changes to the district’s face mask requirements.
Superintendent Mike Funk updated families Thursday, saying face masks are no longer just a recommendation. Because of the outbreak, face coverings are required for all students in grades 6-12 until the end of the first quarter, except while eating lunch. Students in grades K-5 will only be required to wear masks on the bus.
Students participating in indoor sports will need to wear masks when they are not playing and fans will be required to wear masks, KMSP-TV reported. Students and fans at outdoor sporting events will not need to wear masks.
Students in quarantine can return to school on Aug. 30 if they don’t have symptoms or are not waiting for test results. Funk is urging staff to “lead by example” and wear masks as administrators aim to reevaluate the mandate in October. Vaccination is also encouraged for everyone age 12 years old and up.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday that the expiration of Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency powers prevents state health officials from mandating prevention measures for schools, causing some administrators and school boards to think the state’s recommendations — masking, social distancing, testing — aren’t essential.
She said the Albert Lea situation shows why it’s important to follow those recommendations with the delta variant causing rapid spread.
Malcolm said 324 cases have been reported this past week from schools, camps and childcare settings — a 50% increase over the last week. Daily case growth is up to 25 cases per 100,000 residents reported each day, which is 60% higher than it was three weeks ago and twice as high as it was in the beginning of the school year in 2020.
Minnesota recently eclipsed the threshold of 70% of people 12 and older with at least one dose, which Malcolm said is important as schools start back up. About two-thirds of Minnesotans 16 and older have been fully inoculated as of Wednesday.