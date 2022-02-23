For the last dozen years, Jen Schwab, of Owatonna, has spent her life supporting others enduring hardships — specifically those battling cancer.
Her dedication to providing emotional support for those facing cancer began when her sister, Lisa Hilstad, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. Though Hilstad fought hard, harder than Schwab believes most others would ever dream of fighting, she lost her battle to cancer in April 2009, one month before she was to be honored at the inaugural From the Heart Run/Walk at Lake Kohlmier.
Schwab immediately joined the From the Heart Committee and has been doing all she can to support other families like hers on the journey against a terrible disease.
This year, Schwab's story is coming full circle, as she is one of two recipients for the 2022 From the Heart Run/Walk. Last fall, one month into starting a new job, Schwab was diagnosed with the same cancer that took her sister's life all those years ago.
"People keep telling me that I'm so strong, but so are so many other people who have died from cancer. My sister fought harder than anyone I know," an emotional Schwab said. "I'm fighting it for her, in her honor."
After a routine mammogram in August came back with irregularities, Schwab had a biopsy done followed by an MRI. On Sept. 9, she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. While the cancer was caught early on, Schwab couldn't help but be overwhelmed and transported back to her sister's same diagnosis.
"It just doesn't seem possible that I would have the exact same type," Schwab said, stating she had already been tested to confirm that she does not have the gene that would trigger this specific type of cancer. "When Lisa was sick, my whole family watched her go through every single treatment and chemo, and nothing worked. Everything was a failure."
"She never stood a chance against that cancer," she continued.
Despite being afraid, Schwab said she was determined to be optimistic and fight the cancer with as much strength as her sister had years ago. Because the cancer she has been diagnosed with is not common, Schwab said she met with a couple different doctors before agreeing on a treatment plan that she felt would give her the best shot at survival.
"There is a lot less treatment out there, and it's more aggressive, but we did catch it early on," Schwab said. "But because it's such an aggressive cancer, I still have to do six months of chemo, which is a lot, and then I will have radiation following that."
As of Dec. 17, more than a dozen cycles into her treatment rounds, Schwab said the cancer in her body is shrinking. But the financial strain is still the same, as she has been unable to work since beginning treatment. Though Schwab is not one to be comfortable asking for help, when From the Heart Founder Beth Svenby reached out to her about being a recipient this year, Schwab said she knew that it would be what her sister wanted.
"From the Heart has been such an honor for me, being able to help people going through what my family has gone through," Schwab said. "I need help financially, but I really feel this is still honoring my sister, and it is allowing me to reflect on her. It's been very emotional, but I am really honored."
Aside from the emotional and financial support provided by From the Heart, Schwab said she would be remiss not to take the opportunity to potentially help and inspire other women to get their annual mammograms. Having lost several important people in her life, more than one to cancer, Schwab believes she has to do all she can to help others catch cancer early on, so they have their best shot at survival.
Thinking back to her sister and the strength she had during her own short cancer battle, Schwab said she will continue to draw on her strength as she marches forward.
"I 100% plan to be a survivor," Schwab said. "We've lost a lot of strong women in my family, but they are stuck with me."
The second recipient of the From the Heart Run/Walk is Shelly Johnson. A feature on her story will be in an upcoming issue of the People's Press.