It's postseason time for spring sports in the Minnesota State High School League.Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball and softball each earned the right to host their opening round section or subection game.Softball finished with a 7-9 overall record and earned the No. 2 seed out of eight teams in Class 1A, Section 1, Subsection West.K-W will host No. 7 seed Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 5 p.m. on May 22 in Wanamingo. The Wolverines finished with a 6-14 record and went 5-9 against the section.The Knights were 4-3 against the section.K-W and G-E/A-C meet for the first time since G-E/A-C won a regular season meeting in 2019 in Glenville.In the Class 1A QRF rankings, K-W is No. 45 in Class 1A with a QRF value of 57.2. G-E/A-C is No. 91 with a 29.9 value.The Wolverines are fourth in the West in runs scored per game (8.1) and seventh in runs allowed (12.6). The Knights are sixth (4.4) and fifth (7.6), respectively.Losers of first round subsection games are eliminated.Winners advance to the double elimination stages of the tournament, which eventually meets with the East subsection.The K-W vs. G-E/A-C winner will meet either No. 3 United South Central (12-5) or No. 6 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (7-9) 5 p.m. May 23 at the high seed.The Knights won 2-1 at USC on April 11 and lost 3-2 at JWP on April 17.USC is last in the subsection scoring 4.0 runs per game, but is tied for first with Bethlehem Academy allowing 2.5 per game.USC is No. 23 in the QRF and JWP 59.The opposite side of the bracket features No. 1 Bethlehem Academy (14-1) hosting No. 8 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (1-13) and No. 4 Hayfield (7-9) hosting No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (8-7).BA is No. 7 in the QRF, Hayfield is 55, WEM 36 and L/AP 111.Second round winners and losers all play again 5:30 p.m. May 25 at Todd Park in Austin.The section elimination bracket continues with another game 7:30 p.m. May 25. Two more elimination bracket games are set for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Todd Park South on May 30.Winners bracket winner on May 25 advances to the section championship round 5 p.m. June 1 at Todd Park North with a second game to follow at 7 p.m. if necessary.The East subsection features nine teams. No. 8 seed Spring Grove (4-9) beat No. 9 seed Schaeffer Academy (0-15) in a preliminary round game.No. 1 Southland (15-1) hosts Spring Grove and No. 4 Goodhue (6-12) hosts Rushford-Peterson (5-15) on one side of the bracket.The other pits No. 2 Houston (12-3) against No. 7 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro (1-19) and No. 3 Wabasha-Kellogg (7-13).Baseball earns top-five seedKenyon-Wanamingo gets one more game at Memorial Field.The Knights (10-5) drew the No. 5 seed out of 12 teams in Class 1A, Section 1 and will host No. 12 Mabel-Canton (5-13) 5 p.m. May 24.