Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo López agreed Monday on a contract that adds $73.5 million over four seasons, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

