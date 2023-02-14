After years of a slow and steady downfall, the doors to Motel 6 — formerly Holiday Inn and Suites — on the northside of Owatonna off Interstate 35 closed its doors for good Tuesday night. The deed holder of the hotel, Owatonna Hospitality LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Northside hotel permanently closed
Motel 6 — formerly Holiday Inn and Suites — off Interstate 35 near Cabela’s closed its doors for good Tuesday night. Staff at the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said there were signs of the potential closure coming when the pool, restaurant and conventions spaces never reopened following the franchise change.
‘Learn to Earn’ bill gets 2nd attempt
Riverland Community College, in partnership with the Owatonna School District and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, is attempting for a second time to pass a bill to get funding for a mechatronics lab. The Learn to Earn bill would also help fund new metal and manufacturing equipment at the new Owatonna High School.
City THC ordinance on pause
The Owatonna City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance that will regulate the sale of low-level THC products, but the second reading will not take place until after the end of the current legislative session. City Attorney Mark Walbran said this will help avoid a “bureaucratic mess” if the state adopts further regulations.
Concept designs unveiled on potential regional park
Recognizing the importance of the parks as perks in the community, the city has embarked on a mission a couple years back to create a plan that will, hopefully, result in more funding and even better parks.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
