Pool problem
After a seemingly endless winter, summer is finally on its way. But preparing for the opening of summer mainstays, like Old Memorial Pool, has been particularly stressful this spring, mainly due to a shortage of lifeguards.
While opening day at Northfield’s public pool on June 10 seems a long way away, Tom Spooner, ice arena and pool supervisor for the city, said he’s concerned about fully staffing his team of lifeguards.
Music legacy
A photo showing the upturned faces of the members of the St. Olaf Band surrounding music director and conductor Dr. Timothy Mahr says it all. For 29 years, Mahr was embraced, engulfed and enchanted by his student musicians.
But, this summer, the 67-year old professor of music who holds the Robert Scholz Endowed Chair in Music at St. Olaf will be stepping out of the circle and retiring from the work he has embodied since 1994.
Living well explored
Joie de vivre is a French phrase often used in English to express a cheerful enjoyment of life, an exultation of spirit.
In Cathy Yandell’s latest book, “The French Art of Living Well: Finding Joie de vivre in the Everyday World,” which will be published May 23, the author uncovers secrets on living a more joyful and meaningful life.
Karate club
Ueshiro Northfield Shorin-Ryu Karate and the Carleton Karate Club celebrated the promotion of four new Black Belts, as well as the 15th anniversary of its dojo, in Northfield.
Kyoshi Michael Mackay, a ninth-degree black belt from New York City, led a three-day series of workshops for students from the Northfield area and Carleton College, as well as a four-hour testing and promotion session on Saturday afternoon.
Three candidates from Northfield received their first-degree black belt: David Huyck, Sukie Huyck, and Brent Pellinen.
