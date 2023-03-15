...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Joey Anderson (15) celebrates his goal with left wing Boris Katchouk (14) and left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Boston 6-3, handing the NHL-leading Bruins a second straight regulation loss for the first time this season. Raddysh's first career hat trick gave him 20 goals this season and six in his last four games. Chicago ended a three-game slide. Boris Katchouk scored a tiebreaking goal at 6:59 of the third period and added two assists for his first three-point game. Joey Anderson had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for Chicago, which entered tied for last place in the Western Conference. Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist after missing the Bruins' game Sunday at Detroit with a swollen foot. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston.
UP NEXT
Bruins: At Winnipeg on Thursday.
Blackhawks: At Nashville on Thursday to start a five-game trip.