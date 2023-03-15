Bruins Blackhawks Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Joey Anderson (15) celebrates his goal with left wing Boris Katchouk (14) and left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Boston 6-3, handing the NHL-leading Bruins a second straight regulation loss for the first time this season. Raddysh's first career hat trick gave him 20 goals this season and six in his last four games. Chicago ended a three-game slide. Boris Katchouk scored a tiebreaking goal at 6:59 of the third period and added two assists for his first three-point game. Joey Anderson had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for Chicago, which entered tied for last place in the Western Conference. Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist after missing the Bruins' game Sunday at Detroit with a swollen foot. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston.

