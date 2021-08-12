In the article “Objects come alive in children’s theater’s ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ production,” the time given for ASL interpreted performance was incorrect. The ASL interpreted performance of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
