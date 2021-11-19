Dakota Ellingson and Rick Ellingson with Ellingson’s Tree Service prepare to hang the North Pole sign above the empty lot that will soon transform into A Very Prairie Christmas. This is the second year the holiday display will be set up alongside B To Z Hardware in Blooming Prairie. (Photo courtesy of B to Z Hardware)
Dan Peach dresses like Cousin Eddie to stand in front of the RV he built to look like the set of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” as part of the “A Very Prairie Christmas” holiday display in 2020. The Blooming Prairie-based holiday display will return for the second year next to B to Z Hardware. (Submitted photo)
A cutout of Ralphie’s famous bunny pajamas was painted by Sandy Jones to be used as a photo station prop at A Very Prairie Christmas in Blooming Prairie. (Photo courtesy of B to Z Hardware)
The iconic leg lamp from Christmas Vacation is already on display at B to Z Hardware in their Main Street window. (Photo courtesy of B to Z Hardware)
Ellingson’s Tree Service hangs the North Pole sign on the empty lot next to B to Z Hardware in Blooming Prairie. (Photo courtesy of B to Z Hardware)
The Very Prairie Christmas center tree is coming together thanks to the crew at Ellingson’s Tree Service. (Photo courtesy of B to Z Hardware)
Dakota Ellingson and Rick Ellingson with Ellingson’s Tree Service prepare to hang the North Pole sign above the empty lot that will soon transform into A Very Prairie Christmas. This is the second year the holiday display will be set up alongside B To Z Hardware in Blooming Prairie. (Photo courtesy of B to Z Hardware)
Dan Peach dresses like Cousin Eddie to stand in front of the RV he built to look like the set of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” as part of the “A Very Prairie Christmas” holiday display in 2020. The Blooming Prairie-based holiday display will return for the second year next to B to Z Hardware. (Submitted photo)
What started as a fun way to celebrate a favorite holiday movie has become one of Blooming Prairie’s newest annual traditions.
A Blooming Prairie police officer wants to spread happiness with his one-of-a-kind “A Very Prairie Christmas” holiday display in an empty lot next to Blooming Prairie’s B to Z Hardware. :ast year, the display included lights, inflatables and plenty of photo opportunities with backdrops built by Officer Dan Peach to look like iconic scenes from the 1989 comedy Christmas Vacation. It’s was his way of bringing cheer during a year that had been tough for most.
This year, the display is coming back, and the crew hasn’t be wasting any time. Prior to the Thanksgiving turkey being carved, lights and signs have already been erected on the lot and B to Z Hardware has been sharing teaser photos of what is to come on their social media.
Many of the props coming to the lot this year were painted by Sandy Jones, and Ellingson’s Tree Service stopped by earlier this week to hang the North Pole sign and help set up the large tree in the center of the lot.
Much is left to be revealed, but rumor has it Cousin Eddie’s RV will be making a return.
For more information on A Very Prairie Christmas, visit the B to Z Hardware Facebook page.