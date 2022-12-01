...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Following the U.S. Senate passing the Respect for Marriage Act earlier this week, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriage, we asked our readers in the 507 if they believe same-sex and interracial marriages should be codified.
Note: The bill has now been sent to the House and, if passed, will be sent to the president's desk to be signed law.
Here are some of the answers we received:
Megan Dalland:
I think after the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, this gives us peace of mind that those hard fought for civil rights won't be in question for future generations. It alleviates that anxiety and I'm happy that it was a largely bipartisan effort. God bless!
Kristopher Kadrmas:
It's political grandstanding by democrats. Those two things have been legal for some time. Certainly interracial marriage which has been legal everywhere for over 55 years and that NO ONE was talking about overturning.
Joe Odendahl:
The government should have NOTHING to do with marriage.
Aaron Fitzgerald:
I believe that everything government related should be called a civil union. This would provide equality under the law for both same sex and non same sex couples. Marriage should be a religious or spiritual aspect separate from the civil union, and defined by religious and spiritual entities as per their beliefs. I feel this would be a more palatable solution and a reasonable compromise for people of varying perspectives.
Kathleen Muellerleile:
I’m sorry to hear love should be palpable. Acceptance should be universal. This from a women married to the same MAN for over 53 years. I see divorce less palpable. I’m just saying!
Carol Strusz:
NO
Molly Kerr:
Yes, it is needed to codify the rights and protections of interracial & LGBTQI+ couples & their children. In the event the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell v Hodges, protections would still be in place. While it makes me sad that we need this type of legislation, recent events have dictated it’s necessary.