The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background:
Mame: Brian Mortenson
Age: 41
Education: Loras College; Ave Maria School of Law, cum laude
Work experience: Licensed to practice law in Florida and Minnesota. Clerked for Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Prosecuted almost six years Naples, Florida handling over 750 felony cases including drug offenses, home invasions and homicide. Named 2013 FWC Prosecutor of the Year. Selected to litigate and defend Florida’s breath testing instrument in multiple jurisdictions and in front of panels of judges.
Since 2016, served Rice County as an assistant county attorney, prosecuting over 1,200 Rice County cases. Extensive trial experience, including a five-week racketeering trial which resulted in 29 guilty verdicts
Other Community involvement: Current vice president, coach for the Faribault Hockey Association; current president of AFSCME Council 65 Local 2439-6; Divine Mercy Church and Spirit Fest; member of Minnesota State Bar Association, Minnesota County Attorney’s Association, Florida Bar Association, Rice County Bar Association
1. Why are you running?
I worked in a highly effective prosecuting office before joining the Rice County Attorney’s office nearly 6 years ago. The Rice County Attorney’s Office is not serving Rice County as effectively and efficiently as it should. Violent and repeat offenders need to be appropriately prosecuted, which means pursuing statutorily available aggravated sentencing. We need to pursue solutions to the current problems facing the county, the drug use and mental health issues facing the justice system need to be addressed with fresh ideas. Rice County needs to explore a Mental Health court. Accountability, transparency, and cooperation with the public, law enforcement and victims have been lacking and our community deserves a County Attorney who will work toward today’s problems with solutions for today.
2. What changes would you most like to see made within the Attorney’s Office or the state judicial system?
First, I will raise the standard of prosecution. Probation is not an appropriate punishment for repeat and violent offenders. Additionally, I will stop the practice of dismissing multiple violent offenses for repeat violent offenders because this practice emboldens and empowers them.
Second, I will introduce a structured training program for all newly hired attorneys and create a mentorship program for attorneys so that new attorneys are able to navigate the demands of the job effectively.
Third, I will work with our local legislatures and stakeholders to ensure that laws and sentencing guidelines are serving our community. Public safety is maintained when local leaders, law enforcement and elected officials work together and advocate for change when necessary.
3. Does the Attorney’s Office need to improve relationships with local law enforcement, victims or the greater community? If so, how would you achieve this?
Yes, yes and yes. Communication, accountability, transparency, & honesty. I am endorsed by: the Rice County Sheriff Deputies & Sergeants through their union, the Faribault Police Benefit Association and Andy Bohlen, Faribault’s retired police chief. I have strong relationships with law enforcement because they know they will get a straight answer from me even when it’s not what they want to hear. As County Attorney, victims will communicate directly with the attorney handling their case and will be personally notified at crucial points. I will encourage the Assistant County Attorneys to volunteer and engage the community so that the office has a greater presence within the community.