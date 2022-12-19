...A FEW INCHES OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THIS
EVENING...
Light snow is quickly developing across southern Minnesota and
spreading northeast. It will engulf all of central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin by this afternoon.
Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with the highest
totals from south central and east central Minnesota to northwest
Wisconsin. Significant impacts to the evening commute are
possible, so slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach
your destination.
Faribault man wanted after allegedly again making threatening calls to the county
A registered predatory offender is accused of again making repeated threatening phone calls to Rice County employees.
A similar case against the man was overturned after the Minnesota Court of Appeals decided state law criminalizing telephone stalking was too broad. The law has since been re-written.
Jason Elliot Peterson, 49, of Faribault, was charged with felony counts of stalking and making threats of violence Friday in Rice County District Court. He also was charged with gross misdemeanor harassment.
A warrant was issued for Peterson’s arrest, but he was not in custody in Rice County as of Monday afternoon.
The charges say Peterson made 16 calls to the Rice County Government Services Building between June and mid-October.
In the calls, Peterson allegedly used profanity, accused the Sheriff’s Office of a mistake and made threats to assault law enforcement officers. In one call he allegedly said he was going to come to the government center to “clean house,” “strip them of their badges” and assault them “till they are in their underwear.”
Three people who answered Peterson’s calls said they felt unsafe, according to the court complaint.
It is unclear from the charging document what prompted the calls.
In 2019 Peterson was sentenced to prison for violating predatory offender registration requirements, court records show. He has filed an appeal of that conviction that is still pending.
The last call was days before Peterson was arrested in October for allegedly threatening to break a relative’s neck and send her to a nursing home. He was charged with gross misdemeanor domestic assault and soon after released on bail.
In 2018 a Rice County jury found Peterson guilty of gross misdemeanor counts of stalking by making repeated telephone calls. In 2016 and early 2017 those charges said Peterson left repeated voicemail messages that frightened Sheriff Office and county child protection employees because he was upset over a court-ordered child custody agreement.
Peterson was sentenced to a year in jail, but he appealed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned Peterson’s conviction after finding the state statute at that time criminalizing phone stalking was too broad and unconstitutionally restricted. free speech. The law was rewritten to be less broad in 2020.