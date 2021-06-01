The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Saturday, June 5
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Northfield Public Library's Pride in the Park• 12-3 p.m., Central Park, 421 Fourth St. E, Northfield. Show support of the LBGTQ+ community.
Monday, June 7
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Northfield Antiracist Action Coalition Virtual Event• 7-8:30 p.m., Register at https://bit.ly/3oMb0SB.
Wednesday, June 9
Stepsister of Northfield AA•12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD June Virtual Board Meeting• 9 a.m., Join from zoom.us/j/93873180968?pwd=WjlyUkQ3TUMzZWgxMk0wWG85Vmd6Zz09. Meeting ID: 938 7318 0968. Passcode: 702941. Or dial in at 1-312-626-6799.