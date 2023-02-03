For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what five people — living, dead or fictional — they would invite to a dinner party. Here are some of the answers we received:
Alyssa Sorenson:
My great grandparents and grandparents. Just so I could talk to them about how they grew up and the things they experienced and learn more about my family history. Ask questions I should have when they were living.
Jennifer Sullivan Hansen:
My father (Kenneth Sullivan who passed 08-11-2011), my brother-in-law (Dale Hansen who passed 06-03-2010), my mother-in-law (Millie Hansen who passed 10-2008), my father in law (Harold "Bud" Hansen who passed in 06-17-2013) and my husband ( Harold Hansen ) what a lovely feast it would be. Not only would it feed our bodies, but our heart and soul. How we have missed them since they left us. We would share all about family and the great legacy they left us.
Kendra Wilson:
MLK Jr and Rosa parks because they made positive change in the world, Michael Crichton because... Jurassic park, Jeremy Wade because he's like the coolest fisherman ever maybe the ninja turtles so we could eat pizza and they could maybe teach me some karate or something it would be cool to meet van Gogh or Picasso too. Or anyone from ancient Egypt. There's too many to decide. I need a bigger dinner party!
Julie Esget Kiel:
My grandma, JFK (to find out who really shot him), President Barack Obama, JonBenet Ramsey ( to see who murdered her) and President FDR
Diane LV Buscho:
Princess Diana to discuss her charity work.
Mother Theresa to discuss her calling.
Martin Luther King to discuss leadership.
Sean Connery just to listen to his voice.
God to ask why he couldn't come up with something less annoying than mosquitoes to feed other animals.
Jack Karen Sharp:
I wished I would of asked more questions to a lot I would still like to know
Darcelle Hannaman:
For me it would be my brother, my twin, my father, my mother and Jesus who they are currently with.
Tim Glende:
1. My Great Grandpa Hagel, who passed on the day of my baby shower. 2. My Great Grandpa Sparke because I never got to meet him. 3. Great Grandpa Hannaman, never got to meet him. 4. Jesus. 5. My 5th grade teacher Miss Donna Beatty.
Ruth Holm:
My mom, Senator Wellstone, My Aunt Mary Litsheim, Jesus, and a dear Friend Judy Botzet. All treated people with love and mutual respect, political discussions, and last but not least Faith discussions. Each person has their own reason for decisions in their life. Would love to hear them all. I value each one.
Jayne Spooner:
My dad who has been gone since 1975 (I was 16 when he died) to ask him about his childhood and his time in the service, my father's father - he passed away when my dad was very young, my mom who has been gone since 2003 to find out the answer to a question that was never answered, my mother-in-law, Geri whom I never got to meet as she passed before I ever met my husband and my grandmother Mary (my mom's mom) to ask her all her cooking and gardening secrets.