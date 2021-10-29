The Faribault Daily News and Le Sueur County News are looking for a community-minded reporters. We won’t settle for the ordinary. We need reporters who are invested in the community; wants to share stories about its events, people, history and governmental decisions, and are comfortable with the ins and outs of social media.
Successful applicants will have insatiable curiosity, an appreciation of deadlines and a team mentality.
Other requirements include:
• Four-year post-secondary degree in related field or comparable practical experience in a work environment.
• Experience using social media tools, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and SnapChat.
• Technical competence with Microsoft Word and Excel.
The Faribault Daily News and Le Sueur County News are part of APG Media of Southern Minnesota, LLC, a division of family-owned Adams Publishing Group, with eight community newspapers, 10 websites, shopping guides and magazines. Its newspapers are aggressive, watchdog-oriented papers with newsrooms full of talent. Adams Publishing Group also owns newspapers across the United States as well as other media and non-media operations.
The Faribault Daily News and Le Sueur County News are equal opportunity employers.