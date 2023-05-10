The Steele County Historical Society (SCHS) is seeking nominations for its 2023 Preservation Awards. Each year Steele County buildings or properties may be recognized for their outstanding preservation, and /or restoration efforts. Honorees in the past have included Torey’s Restaurant, Jefts Hall at Pillsbury, Kottke Jewelers, KIK Graphics, Lerberg’s Store, Owatonna Public Utilities, the First Baptist Church, the Zamboni Building, the Alexander home and many others.
For a property to be considered, it should accurately reflect the architecture of the time it was built, be as close in its original detail as possible, and be in above average condition. Historical significance of the property and provenance are also desirable when choosing a nominee. Nominations may include homes, businesses, farmsteads, or other rural properties.
Anyone is invited to nominate properties for 2023’s nominees. The Steele County Historical Society’s mission is to preserve and share history today for tomorrow, so recognizing others who have joined in that mission is an important aspect of Steele County.
All nominations must be received at the SCHS office by May 26 so that the selection process can begin. Awards will be announced in June. To nominate a property, please submit a letter explaining why you have chosen this property, some background information, the property’s historic significance, a photograph, and a contact to call. Nominated properties will be visited by a selection committee. For more information please call 451-1420. To submit a nomination, email a message or mail a suggestion to SCHS, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN 55060.