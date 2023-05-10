The Steele County Historical Society (SCHS) is seeking nominations for its 2023 Preservation Awards. Each year Steele County buildings or properties may be recognized for their outstanding preservation, and /or restoration efforts. Honorees in the past have included Torey’s Restaurant, Jefts Hall at Pillsbury, Kottke Jewelers, KIK Graphics, Lerberg’s Store, Owatonna Public Utilities, the First Baptist Church, the Zamboni Building, the Alexander home and many others.

