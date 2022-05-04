Seventy years ago, most American living rooms had a sofa, a TV and a low-wattage ceramic TV lamp, popularly styled in the image of a panther, tiger or horse.
These unique lamps were decoration first for the tops of large radios in the 1930s before adorning TV sets two decades later. The low-lighting functioned to alleviate potential harm to one’s vision while looking at the dim radio dials and later the TV screen.
While “Leave it to Beaver,” “The Lucy Show,” “Perry Mason” or “Dragnet” flickered on the black and white screen below, the high-glossed TV lamp emitted a cozy ambience to the family room.
Today, the mid-century-style TV lamps evoke the cool but quirky vintage feel that fuels antique store sales. Nostalgic sales can ring up big bucks for area shops, but they usually foster long conversations.
At Antiques of Northfield, 416 Division St., owner Carol Christensen has her collection of 1,000-plus TV lamps on prominent display. The store’s Facebook page claims it has the World’s largest collection of TV lamps.
The collection resides on four rows of shelves near the pressed-white ceiling at the top reaches of the large store.
Fish, mermaids, ships, dogs, leopards, cats, ducks, geese, swans, doves, shells and flamingos, roosters, lighthouses, bulls, matadors, donkeys, carriages and trains were other popular images. The lamps were glazed with a high-gloss finish in a rainbow of colors. Most popular from the era were gold, green, red and black.
Most of the lights and electrical fittings inside the TV lamps still work. When switched on the lights create an almost halo-like glow, which makes the patterns on the lattice-designed ceiling dance.
Every collections starts with a single purchase
“My first TV lamp was a pair of borzoi dogs I bought at a flea market for $12,” Christiansen said. “It was pretty ugly.”
Her next purchase was a horse TV lamp she bought for $6. By the end of the summer she had bought between 20-30 lamps, and never paid more than $20 for any of them.
“Both my parents were into antiques,” said the Bloomington native. “So I grew up going to flew markets, scrap fairs and estate sales.”
Pretty soon she had a 100, then 350, and soon 600. On one buying trip to Texas, she’d hit shops on both the drive down south and the drive back north. She remembers one trip when she brought back as many as 30 TV lamps.
The most she ever paid at that time was $65. She can’t recall if it was for a fish or a mermaid. Some of the lamps she bought on eBay, bidding against a buyer named “Lamp Wolf.”
Her most valuable TV lamp is probably the yellow and black leopard that sits over her shoulder behind the counter at the store. “In today’s market, their price ranges from $2,000 to $1,” she said. “They were a bit of a fad, like the pet rocks of the 1960s.”
Having the collection on display spread out across the store puts each individual purchase into perspective.
“My favorites are the horses,” she said. “I probably have collected more horses than anything else, even panthers.”
As a real estate appraiser, Christiansen calls running the Northfield antique store “my play job.”
“I have fun doing this,” she said. “I’m in heaven when I’m around old stuff. It’s my wheelhouse.”
Owning the antique store also finally gave her room to openly display her collection of a thousand “happy” lamps, which she arranged on the four levels of shelving by herself using scaffolding. She’s arranged them by subject matter and also by color. She said she’s proud of how impressive the collection looks to shoppers.
“People always look up and comment on the lamps,” she said.
It took Christiansen three months to rewire the lamps’ electrical units, clean and hand-place the lamps on the shelves that she had also painted and installed herself.
Since ceramic and porcelain are highly breakable, she said a friend who was helping her unpack the lamps accidentally broke an ear off of one of the animals.
“I’ve never dropped one,” she said with a grin.