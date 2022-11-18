Thursday, Nov 24
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Nov 25
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Holiday Lights • 6-9 p.m., Waseca. In memory of Vince and Virginia Peterson. Fridays and Saturdays continuing until Dec. 10.
Live Music by Chris Bertrand • 6-8:30 p.m., Indian Island Winery, 18010 631st Ave, Janesville. Come out to Indian Island Winery to enjoy fine wine, good food, and great times! Enjoy live music this evening by Chris Bertrand.
Wednesday, Nov 30
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Dec. 01
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Friday, Dec. 02
Break in Bags • 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St. Your team has been sent a collection of memories, including a bag with promises of treasure inside, which you can keep, if you can figure out how to get to it. Geared for teams of one to three of ages seven through eleven. Register at the library or online.
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Celebrate the Gift • 6 p.m., Christ Community Church, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Waseca. Come attend a women’s candlelight dinner. An evening set aside to prepare our hearts for the Christmas season ahead. Fellowship, praise, worship, and encouragement. Also on Saturday, Dec.. 3.
Holiday Lights • 6-9 p.m., Waseca. In memory of Vince and Virginia Peterson. Fridays and Saturdays continuing until Dec.. 10.
Saturday, Dec. 03
Winter Wonderland • 10-11:30 a.m., Starfire Event Center, 206 2nd Ave SW, Waseca. This is a FREE family event so be sure to stop in to enjoy Christmas movies, snacks, crafts & more! Private booking for photo sessions available online.
Monday, Dec. 05
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Dec. 06
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Dec. 07
Waseca Lakes Association Meeting • 7:30 a.m., at Waseca County East Annex, 300 North State St., Waseca. www.wasecalakes.org
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Thursday, Dec. 08
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Birthday bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Friday, Dec. 09
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Live Nativity Drive-Thru • 5-8 p.m., Waseca. Beginning at Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue NE, visitors don’t need to leave their cars to see some beautiful nativity scenes. They can also head to St. John’s Lutheran Church for food, drinks and fellowship. Occurs Dec.. 9 and 10.