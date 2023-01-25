The Faribault City Council on Tuesday appointed and reappointed the following citizens to serve on city advisory boards and commissions. Most terms are through January 2026.
Economic Development Authority: AJ Smith was appointed.
Planning Commission: Michael Salt and Eric Delgado were appointed and Steve White and Barton Jackson were reappointed.
Charter Commission: Dave Miller was appointed and Kym Anderson, Dan Behrens, John Jasinski and Pat Rice were appointed.
Environmental Commission: Theresa DeMars and Cynthia Diessner were appointed and Richard Huston and Roger Steinkamp were reappointed.
Heritage Preservation Commission: Colton Hogan was appointed and David Sauer and Sam Temple were reappointed.
Library Advisory Board: Anneke Musselman was appointed and Gordon Liu was reappointed. Luella Coulter was appointed as a student member.
Park and Recreation Advisory Board: Carrissa Glarner was appointed and Mike Ross and Lola Brand were reappointed.
Airport Advisory Board: Brian Paczosa was appointed and Tom Waarvik and James Hooper were reappointed.
Peter Smith Advisory Board: George Cunniff was reappointed.
Tree Board: Elaine Feikema and Kimberly Paczosa were appointed.
Charitable Gambling Board: Troy Marquardt, Daniel Moyer, Sheila Radtke, Brenda DeMars and Chad Koepke were reappointed.
Tourism Commission: David Nichols and Mark Kenney were appointed.
Vacancies remain on the Economic Development Authority, Children’s Fund Board for the Aquatic Center, Tommy Allen Youth Endowment Fund Board, and for a student member of the Park and Recreation Advisory Board.