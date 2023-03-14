Wild visit the Blues in Central Division action By ASSOCIATED PRESS Stephen McDaniel Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Minnesota Wild (38-21-8, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-32-5, sixth in the Central Division)St. Louis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINEThe Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues in a matchup within the Central Division Wednesday.St. Louis has a 7-11-1 record in Central Division play and a 29-32-5 record overall. The Blues have a -39 scoring differential, with 202 total goals scored and 241 allowed.Minnesota has gone 38-21-8 overall with an 11-7-1 record in Central Division play. The Wild serve 11.2 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in the league.Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the previous matchup.TOP PERFORMERSRobert Thomas has 16 goals and 42 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 40 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.LAST 10 GAMESBlues: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.Wild: 7-0-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.INJURIESBlues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body).Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower body), Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body). The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Ice Hockey Anatomy Zoology Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Divided appeals court overturns dismissal of Faribault drug case Man allegedly caught with nearly a pound of meth in Northfield Man faces second stolen property charge Faribault sites implicated in additional Feeding Our Future charges DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER: Owatonna seniors lead Huskies to dramatic win over Century Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Lindsay Lohan reveals she's pregnant UConn, Iona clicking on all cylinders entering first-round matchup Riding 9-game win streak, VCU opens NCAA tourney vs. Saint Mary's Marquette aims to douse upset bid by 15-seed Vermont