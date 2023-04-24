Wild Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski, second from right, is helped off the ice by Mason Marchment and staff after suffering an unknown injury in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski skated Monday with some teammates in another step before he can return to the playoffs from concussion protocol.

