Wild Canucks Hockey

Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his second goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Ryan Hartman (38), during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

 DARRYL DYCK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his 38th and 39th goals of the season to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments