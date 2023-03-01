Islanders Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) scores a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

