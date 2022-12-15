First lunch, and then a lesson in conservation.
At the Faribault River Bend Nature Center, Faribault Fire Chief and conservationist Dustin Dienst put on a presentation about his work restoring Minnesota wetlands to maintain waterfowl populations.
He’s the latest speaker in the nature center’s Lunch and Learn program, which invites members of the community to bring their lunch and learn about a topic from an expert.
Dienst is a longtime conservationist. He belongs to a number of conservation clubs in Faribault and is the River Bend Nature Center board president.
Dienst grew up coming to the River Bend Nature Center and knows all about waterfowl hunting in the area. He graduated high school in 1988 and earned a natural resource degree from Vermillion Community College in Ely. He belonged to the Conservation Reserve Program, which focused on wetland restoration. During these four years, Dienst helped flood 600 acres of wetlands.
Dienst also took visitors through the wetland restoration process he used while later working for a soil and water conservation district in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The purpose of restoring these wetlands heavily involved protecting waterfowl populations.
Dienst emphasized the delicate balance an ecosystem needs to survive. The goal was to restore wetland water levels to around 3 feet deep. More than 3 feet deep, sunlight has difficulty reaching the bottom vegetation. Without the sunlight, vegetation like cattails won’t grow in these areas. These vegetations allow for ducks to nest in them and draw in mosquitoes and other food to the area.
These areas are not chosen at random. Sloughs with cattails and canary grass are ideal starting positions. Dienst and others choose these areas and brainstormed how to bring in more water, either through digging ditches or building dams, berms or dikes.
“We didn’t get into whether we were to restore the wetland to what it was,” Dienst said. “We restored it to what we wanted it to be at the time.”
Dienst has been a Faribault firefighter for close to 29 years. A training program involving controlled prairie burns, fueled his passion for conservationism.
“You just never know where you’ll end up some day,” Dienst said.
Before the presentation, Dienst shared with his guests some other thoughts about our future environment.
“If we were to exist for 10,000 more years, you’ll see humans getting back to the basics of what any mammal needs to live. Food, water, shelter. As it warms up around the world, people will migrate, as any animal will migrate to do what it takes to survive. Technology will help. But it’s basic biology that the world will sooner or later catch up to us.”