CLASS 6A
1st place votes, Record, Total points, Prv
1. Lakeville South (3) (2-0) 48 2
2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 47 1
3. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3
4. Rosemount (2-0) 35 4
5. Wayzata (2-0) 31 5
6. Shakopee (2-0) 25 6
7. Maple Grove (2-0) 20 7
8. Minnetonka (2-0) 10 NR
9. Stillwater (2-0) 6 NR
(tie) Woodbury (2-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.
CLASS 5A
1st place votes, Record, Total points, Prv
1. Mankato West (4) (2-0) 58 1
2. Moorhead (2) (2-0) 51 2
3. Andover (2-0) 49 4
4. Spring Lake Park (2-0) 40 T5
5. St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 35 T5
6. Mahtomedi (2-0) 24 7
7. Rogers (2-0) 17 10
8. Chaska (2-0) 16 8
9. Elk River (1-1) 15 3
(tie) Rochester Mayo (2-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.
CLASS 4A
1st place votes, Record, Total points, Prv
1. Hutchinson (7) (3-0) 70 1
2. Becker (2-0) 63 2
3. Kasson-Mantorville (2-0) 56 T3
4. Rocori (2-1) 43 5
5. Mound-Westonka (2-0) 38 7
6. Fridley (1-1) 20 8
7. Winona (1-1) 19 T4
8. SMB-Wolfpack (2-0) 17 T10
9. Stewartville (2-0) 11 NR
10. Orono (1-1) 9 NR
(tie) Faribault (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.
CLASS 3A
1st place votes, Record, Total points, Prv
1. Pierz (5) (2-0) 64 2
2. Annandale (1) (2-0) 63 T3
3. Cannon Falls (2-0) 53 T3
4. Lake City (2-0) 44 5
5. Litchfield (2-0) 36 T7
6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 32 6
7. Fairmont (2-0) 24 T9
8. Albany (1-1) 19 1
9. Waseca (2-0) 15 T7
10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-0) 13 T9
Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.
CLASS 2A
1st place votes, Record, Total points, Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0) 50 1
2. Blue Earth Area (2-0) 43 3
3. Pipestone (2-0) 40 4
4. Redwood Valley (2-0) 31 6
5. Kimball (2-0) 26 T8
6. Minneapolis North (1-1) 17 2
7. Caledonia (1-1) 14 7
8. West Central Ashby (2-0) 12 T8
9. Goodhue (2-0) 11 NR
10. Pelican Rapids (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.
CLASS A
1st place votes, Record, Total points, Prv
1. Mahnomen-Waubun (4) (2-0) 40 1
2. Murray County Central (2-0) 34 2
3. Minneota (2-0) 32 3
4. Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-0) 26 4
5. BOLD (2-0) 22 T5
6. Dawson-Boyd (2-0) 21 T5
7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-0) 14 7
8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-0) 9 T8
(tie) Polk County West (2-0) 9 NR
10. Pine River-Backus (2-0) 5 T10
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.