DAKOTA-RICE-SCOTT

New Market Muskies, 6-1

St. Patrick Irish, 12-3

Elko Express, 8-3

Union Hill Bulldogs, 8-3

Prior Lake Mudcats, 9-4

Faribault Lakers, 6-4

New Prague Orioles, 6-4

St. Benedict Saints, 5-8

Webster Sox, 4-8

Montgomery Mallards, 3-7

Shakopee Coyotes, 0-10

Veseli Warriors, 0-11

13-60

St. Clair Wood Ducks, 7-1

Waterville Indians, 6-1

Blue Earth Pirates, 3-2

Morristown Morries, 4-3

Janesville Jays, 4-3

Eagle Lake Expos, 2-2

Waseca Braves, 2-2

Wells Wildcats, 2-3

Minnesota Lake Royals, 3-5

Cleveland Spiders, 1-5

Lake Crystal Lakers, 0-7

TWIN RIVERS

Rochester Roadrunners, 6-1

Austin Greyhounds, 2-1

Winona Chiefs, 3-2

Wanamingo Jacks, 3-3

Stewartville-Racine Sharks, 3-3

Owatonna Aces, 1-2

Dodge County Diamondbacks, 1-3

Pine Island Pioneers, 0-4

All records are from games against league opponents and according to records posted on mnbaseball.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments