BOYS BASKETBALL

Byron 69, Faribault 38

Jordan 78, Glencoe-Silver Lake 72

Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Medford 44

Lanesboro 51, Winona Cotter 46

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 89, Bethlehem Academy 56

Madelia 61, United South Central 47

Mankato Loyola 91, Nicollet 54

Martin County West 66, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 47

Randolph 47, Schaeffer Academy 32

Rochester Mayo 72, New Prague 63

St. Clair 80, Alden-Conger 28

St. Peter 70, Windom 47

Stewartville 82, Albert Lea 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Byron 69, Lake City 56

Fairmont 67, Waseca 53

Glencoe-Silver Lake 48, Jordan 37

La Crescent 35, Cannon Falls 34

Mankato East 68, Owatonna 42

Mankato West 51, Rochester Century 41

New Richland-H-E-G 85, Blue Earth Area 23

Northfield 77, Faribault 43

Rochester Mayo 72, New Prague 63

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 55, Nicollet 39

BOYS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 8, Fairmont 0

Dodge County 5, Faribault 1

Hastings 6, Farmington 2

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Winona 4

Minnesota River 3, Mankato West 1

Minnetonka 6, Owatonna 0

Red Wing 6, Simley 2

Roch. John Marshall 5, Two Rivers 4, OT

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 12, Mankato East 4

Farmington 4, Shakopee 3

Lakeville North 4, Eagan 1

Lakeville South 5, Rosemount 3

Northfield 9, Austin 0

Owatonna 9, Winona 0

Rochester Mayo 9, Mankato West 3

Waseca 1, Fairmont 0

