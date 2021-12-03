THURSDAY'S AREA SCORES Dec 3, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 Updated 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLByron 69, Faribault 38Jordan 78, Glencoe-Silver Lake 72Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Medford 44Lanesboro 51, Winona Cotter 46Lyle/Austin Pacelli 89, Bethlehem Academy 56Madelia 61, United South Central 47Mankato Loyola 91, Nicollet 54Martin County West 66, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 47Randolph 47, Schaeffer Academy 32Rochester Mayo 72, New Prague 63St. Clair 80, Alden-Conger 28St. Peter 70, Windom 47Stewartville 82, Albert Lea 32GIRLS BASKETBALLByron 69, Lake City 56Fairmont 67, Waseca 53Glencoe-Silver Lake 48, Jordan 37La Crescent 35, Cannon Falls 34Mankato East 68, Owatonna 42Mankato West 51, Rochester Century 41New Richland-H-E-G 85, Blue Earth Area 23Northfield 77, Faribault 43Rochester Mayo 72, New Prague 63Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 55, Nicollet 39BOYS HOCKEYAlbert Lea 8, Fairmont 0Dodge County 5, Faribault 1Hastings 6, Farmington 2La Crescent-Hokah 8, Winona 4Minnesota River 3, Mankato West 1Minnetonka 6, Owatonna 0Red Wing 6, Simley 2Roch. John Marshall 5, Two Rivers 4, OTGIRLS HOCKEYAlbert Lea 12, Mankato East 4Farmington 4, Shakopee 3Lakeville North 4, Eagan 1Lakeville South 5, Rosemount 3Northfield 9, Austin 0Owatonna 9, Winona 0Rochester Mayo 9, Mankato West 3Waseca 1, Fairmont 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Hockey Hydrography Glencoe-silver Lake Area Cannon Boy Winona Cotter Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges filed after woman allegedly steals ring from jewelry store Clerical error in library catalog sparks questions at School Board COURT REPORTS: Freightliner tractor missing, pair charged in its disappearance Man allegedly sells methamphetamine to undercover officer Warrant Watch - Nov. 27 Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Greg Hansen: Players, not scheme, will determine whether Johnny Nansen succeeds Watch now: Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust, AG says Iowans urge Grassley, Senate to pass bill closing drug sentencing disparity Mark Edwards' picks: This might be the year Georgia breaks through Alabama roadblock