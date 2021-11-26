SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Boys hockey

Minnesota River at Faribault, 10:30 a.m.

Girls basketball

Waseca at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Girls basketball

Faribault at Byron, 7:15 p.m.

United Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Pine Island at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Mayer Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Boys basketball

Lyle/Pacelli at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Byron at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Faribault at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Faribault at Dodge County, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

LeSueur-Henderson, Medford, Waseca at WEM/JWP, 5 p.m., at WEM

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Boys basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Maple River at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Northfield, Red Wing at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Boys basketball

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at LeSueur-Henderson, 2 p.m.

Dance

Faribault at Cannon Falls Invite, TBD

Gymnastics

Faribault at Mankato Invite, 1 p.m.

Boys hockey

Faribault at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kenyon-Wanamingo, NRHEG at Chisago Lakes Invite, 9 a.m.

Northfield, Owatonna, Tri-City United at Faribault Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.

WEM/JWP at Blue Earth Area Invite, 10 a.m.

