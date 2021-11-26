LOCAL SCHEDULE Nov 26, 2021 Nov 26, 2021 Updated 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SATURDAY, NOV. 27Boys hockeyMinnesota River at Faribault, 10:30 a.m.Girls basketballWaseca at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.TUESDAY, NOV. 30Girls basketballFaribault at Byron, 7:15 p.m.United Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Pine Island at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Mayer Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.Boys hockeyRochester Century at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 2Boys basketballLyle/Pacelli at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Byron at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballKenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7:15 p.m.Faribault at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.Boys hockeyFaribault at Dodge County, 7 p.m.WrestlingLeSueur-Henderson, Medford, Waseca at WEM/JWP, 5 p.m., at WEMFRIDAY, DEC. 3Boys basketballBethlehem Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballBethlehem Academy at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.Randolph at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Maple River at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.GymnasticsNorthfield, Red Wing at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.SATURDAY, DEC. 4Boys basketballWaterville-Elysian-Morristown at LeSueur-Henderson, 2 p.m.DanceFaribault at Cannon Falls Invite, TBDGymnasticsFaribault at Mankato Invite, 1 p.m.Boys hockeyFaribault at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.WrestlingKenyon-Wanamingo, NRHEG at Chisago Lakes Invite, 9 a.m.Northfield, Owatonna, Tri-City United at Faribault Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.WEM/JWP at Blue Earth Area Invite, 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faribault Hydrography Northfield Kenyon-wanamingo Basketball Invite Medford Hockey Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northfield bar owners facing new allegation Charges filed after woman allegedly steals ring from jewelry store Charity event raises record-shattering $68,000 for Waseca schools Douglas Lee Petey Peterson A reluctant thumbs-up to demo the Archer House Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football can win a 4th Big Ten West title in 7 seasons. Here’s why it would be the most impressive Staff picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-ASU and other Pac-12 rivalry games Iowa driver’s license going digital next year ‘Russian Doll’ Star Charlie Barnett Gives an Update on a ‘Very Different’ Season 2