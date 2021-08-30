TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Cross country
Owatonna at Austin Invite, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Owatonna at Lakeville South, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Prior Lake at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Owatonna at Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Goodhue at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-City United at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Rochester Century at Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Cross country
WEM/JWP at Mankato Loyola Invite, 4 p.m.
Owatonna at St. Olaf Showcase, 11 a.m.
Blooming Prairie, Medford, NRHEG boys at Stewartville, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving
Owatonna at Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Rochester Mayo at Owatonna, 4:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Owatonna at Austin, 7 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Tri-City United, 7 p.m.
Medford at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Football
Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Owatonna at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Medford at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.