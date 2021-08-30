TUESDAY, AUG. 31

Cross country

Owatonna at Austin Invite, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Owatonna at Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Prior Lake at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Owatonna at Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Goodhue at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-City United at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester Century at Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Cross country

WEM/JWP at Mankato Loyola Invite, 4 p.m.

Owatonna at St. Olaf Showcase, 11 a.m.

Blooming Prairie, Medford, NRHEG boys at Stewartville, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving

Owatonna at Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Rochester Mayo at Owatonna, 4:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Owatonna at Austin, 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Tri-City United, 7 p.m.

Medford at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Football

Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Owatonna at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, 7 p.m.

Medford at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

