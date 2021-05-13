May 2
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on First Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the driver who parked to use a phone.
May 3
• Responded to an unwanted person at the Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Party had left prior to officer arrival.
• Provided traffic control on a school bus broke down in the traffic lane on Arizona St. NW.
• Officers checked an address on 70th St. West for an adult male wanted for felony theft out of Hastings, no contact made.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Florida St. SW. Officer made contact with the owner who was advised.
• Received a driving complaint of several occupants consuming alcohol and throwing beer bottles out the window on Birch St. NE. Officer learned the vehicle was traveling south on Independence Ave. Officer located the vehicle parked in a field approach with no one around.
May 4
• Responded to a burglary alarm at the Lonsdale Clinic on 15th Ave. SE. Building found secure, false alarm.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received report of a car alarm going off on Birch St. NE. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner.
• Took a past action theft report on Main St. North.
• Responded to a house fire on Hawaii St SE. Officers located a large control fire behind the house. Owner cited for illegal burning of household items.
• Officer spoke to the owner of a vehicle parked illegally on Main St. North; vehicle moved.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on 11th Ave. NE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer cited a property owner on 11th Ave. NE for failing to comply with an ordinance violation.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Overlook Dr. SE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Parkview Ct. SE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Golden Oak St. NE. SE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Singing Hills Dr. SE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Eighth Ave. NE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Seventh Ave. NE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Elm St. NE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected trailer parked on Main St. North. SE in violation of the 48-hour on street parking, tire chalked.
May 5
• Received a 911 hang-up on Birch St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a suspicious male in a vehicle speaking with a child at a school bus stop on Florida St. SW. Officer located and spoke with the male who was unsure if his grandchild missed the bus and inquired with a child at another school bus stop about the time of their school bus stop.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a dog running at large on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.
• Received to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Officers cancelled prior to arrival.
May 6
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle at Jaycee Park after hours on Arizona St. NW. Occupant playing Pokémon and was advised of park hours.
May 7
• Took complaint regarding a property dispute on First Ave. SE, caller advised civil.
• Took a past action damage to property report on Fourth Ave. NW.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
May 8
• Took information of a past action suspicious occupied vehicle on Fourth Ave. NW.
• Issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Florida St. SW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a property damage accident on Independence Ave. Officer checked the area and did not locate any vehicles.
• Responded to a medical on Fifth Ave. NE.
• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Fifth Ave. NE, party advised of options.