April 18
Officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle parked at the Legion after hours on Birch St. NW, information only.
Received a 911 hang-up on Grand Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Received report of a disturbance involving juveniles on Main St. South. Officer mediated; parents advised.
April 19
Took a past action theft report on Industrial Dr. SE.
Officer requested to stand-by on a child custody exchange at the police department. Parent never showed with the children.
April 20
Responded to a medical alarm on Second Ave. SW.
Received report that several juveniles removed a storm sewer cover and climbed in on 16th Ave. SE. Officer located the juveniles who were trying to retrieve their football. Officer advised the juveniles to contact the police or public works.
Received report of a missing child. Child was located while gathering information.
Took report from a party being harassed on social media on Pond View Dr. SE, party advised of options.
April 21
Assisted with a civil issue on Dogwood St. NE.
Received request to check the welfare of a dog inside a vehicle on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer located the dog which appeared fine. Owners stated dog likes being inside the vehicle and would not allow dog inside the vehicle during warmer temperatures.
Received report of juveniles operating an ATV on the bike path off Willow Creek Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the ATV.
Took a past action damage to a mailbox on 11th Ave. NE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a car/deer accident on Lonsdale Blvd.
April 22
Received request to check the welfare of a female inside a vehicle parked on Railway St. NW. Officer made contact with the female who was lost and waiting for a family member. Officer confirmed with family that they were on their way.
Responded to a mental health crisis on 12th Ave. NE. Officer mediated, party declined medical attention and was advised.
Received request to check the welfare of an elderly male walking on 10th Ave. NE and lost. Officer was able to locate a family member who picked the male up.
Received report of several juveniles using obscene language while at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North. Officer located and spoke to the juveniles about their inappropriate behavior at the park.
April 23
Responded to a medical alarm on Third Ave. SW.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received request to assist with getting a juvenile to go to school on Ninth Ave. NE. Officer spoke with the juvenile.
Took a juvenile runaway report on Dogwood St. NE. Juvenile was located prior to the officer finishing the report.
Responded to the Tri-City United High School on a child protection report, report forwarded to Rice County Social Services.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Independence Ave.
Took information of a lost cell phone lost somewhere in Lonsdale.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on First Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
Officer suspected trailer parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking on Birch St. NE, trailer chalked.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance on 11th Ave. NE.
April 24
Officer noticed a suspicious male in the area of Alabama St. and Ninth Ave. NW. Officer spoke with the male who was not making sense and took off on foot. Officers were familiar with male, information only.
Officer spoke with a property owner on a parking complaint on 15th Ave. SE, tailer moved.
Took a damage to property report on First Ave. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer checked on a grass fire on 80th St. West. Grass fire was a controlled burn and under control.
Took a fraud report on Colorado St. NW.
Received request from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Dept. to check an address on Colorado St. NW for a male that violated a harassment restraining order. Officer located the male who was arrested and turned over to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Dept.
Responded to a possible suicide on Main St. South. Officer made contact with a male who stated he was fine and denied any help.