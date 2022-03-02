Entering Friday’s Section 1AAA individual tournament, the Northfield wrestling team was expecting to leave with a jam-packed list of names that qualified individually for the Class AAA individual state tournament.
The sport of wrestling can be fickle, however, with ill-timed injuries and surprising turns by lower seeds, so by no means was state qualification guaranteed. Northfield largely avoided those surprising speed bumps Friday en route to qualifying a program-record 11 wrestlers for the Class AAA individual state tournament Friday and Saturday.
This list of Raiders set to patrol the mats at the Xcel Energy Center include Caden Staab (106-pound weight class), Keith Harner (113), Logan Williams (120), Jackson Barron (132), Jake Messner (138), Jayce Barron (152), Owen Murphy (160), Darrin Kuyper (170), Ryan Kuyper (182), Nick Mikula (195) and Mason Pagel (285). That’s in addition to Ella Pagel and Lainey Houts, who are set to wrestle Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in the inaugural MSHSL girls state tournament.
The four seniors in that qualifying group know how difficult making it to state can be. Darrin Kuyper, Mason Pagel and Mikula are all making their first individual state appearance, while Messner is wrestling in his third state tournament, but his first since he was a freshman.
“I haven’t gone at all,” Mason Pagel said. “I haven’t been able to go my entire career until now, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Pagel bumps up
In Pagel’s freshman year, he was stuck in a 182-pound weight class at the section tournament with Zach Glazier and Cade King, who eventually wrestled in the 182 state championship. As a sophomore, he wasn’t able to enter the section tournament due to injury. As a junior last winter, he advanced to the super section tournament, but was forced to withdraw with an injury during his first match.
“It felt great,” Mason Pagel said of qualifying Friday.“I had a lot of anger — well, not really anger — but I wanted to get back to the state tournament. I missed out freshman year, I wasn’t able to go sophomore and then being kicked out early last year, it’s great to go back as a senior. That was a goal, to get there and place.”
In his senior year, Pagel had his eyes locked on not only qualifying for state, but finishing on the podium.
That’s why he bumped up in the 285-pound weight class for the postseason. Prior to Friday, Pagel had wrestled only once at heavyweight in a 36-33 victory against New Prague at The Clash, where he won by fall to clinch the team victory.
It was a similar story at the section tournament, where he received a bye through the quarterfinals, won by fall in 25 seconds in the semifinals and won by fall in 2:47 in the final.
“I wasn’t too nervous in our section. I don’t think I wrestled more than three minutes, so it wasn’t too bad.”
Pagel enters the state bracket as the No. 5 seed and faces off against St. Michael-Albertville’s Owen Barthel in the first round Friday morning.
Mikula’s massive reach
If Pagel is thankful for one thing, it’s that he doesn’t have to wrestle Northfield senior Nick Mikula this weekend at the state tournament.
Mikula won the 195-pound weight class Friday to qualify for state with a similar formula that allowed him to win by first-period fall in the semifinal and final.
“He’s my least favorite person to wrestle for the last couple years,” Pagel said of Mikula. “His arms are just too dang long, so you can’t really do anything against him. He just stands out there and holds you at bay. It’s kind of annoying after a while.”
Annoyance has been a successful tactic this season, as Mikula has racked up a 26-7 record. The state seeding system wasn’t impressed, however, as Mikula was saddled with the No. 13 seed. Owatonna’s Andrew Nirk, who Mikula pinned in the first period in the section final, is the No. 9 seed in a difficult-to-explain quirk of the state seeding process.
“I’m kind of a weird wrestler,” Mikula said. “I’m super tall and skinny, which is weird for the heavier weights, but I use that to my advantage.
“I just do my thing and it works out.”
Mikula starts the state tournament Friday morning against No. 4 seeded Aidan Wayne from Osseo.
Kuyper’s journey to state
Like Pagel, Darrin Kuyper was happy to be able to step onto the mat at Friday’s Section 1AAA championship.
He was unable to wrestle at the section meet his sophomore and junior year due to injury.
“As long as I’m healthy I’m happy,” Kuyper said.
That health translated to good results Friday in the 170-pound weight class. After a bye through the quarterfinals, Kuyper won by fall in the semifinals to set up a rematch with Owatonna’s Jacob Reinardy in the the final. Reinardy got the better of Kuyper in their third matchup this season with a 3-2 decision, but Kuyper pinned Austin’s Garrin Wilson in only 35 seconds to secure true second and advance to state for the first time.
“This was one of my goals, to make it to state as a senior,” Kuyper said. “I’m just happy to go. I’ll wrestle tough and whatever happens happens.”
Kuyper’s 39-5 record this season was good enough for the No. 9 seed in the state tournament and a first-round match against No. 8 seeded Ian Pepple from Hastings.
Messner’s return to the X
As an eighth grader at the 2018 state tournament, Jake Messner was purely just happy to be there and take in the environment at the Xcel Energy Center. As a freshman, Messner finished fourth in the 113-pound weight class.
As a senior, he possesses loftier goals.
“I want to be on the top of the podium,” Messner said. “That’s the goal this year.”
He’s done nothing this year to disqualify that goal. With a 42-1 record, Messner is the No. 2 seed in the 138-pound weight class for the state tournament. Messner’s one loss was a 3-1 decision against Hastings’ Josh Route way back on Dec. 11 while wrestling at 145.
Since then, he’s won 38 straight matches.
Messner starts Friday morning against No. 15 seeded Peter Barrett from Minnetonka, who Messner is making sure not to overlook.
“I’m not looking forward or looking ahead in my bracket or anything,” Messner said. “Like coach (Brent) Yule said, just take it match by match and just go from there. The bigger picture, I’m looking to be at the top this year.”