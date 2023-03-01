This March marks the 80th annual American Red Cross Month. The Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross is honoring all those who provide relief and hope when help can’t wait during emergencies and encouraging everyone to get involved.
Today’s Red Cross volunteers — more than 2,000 in the Minnesota and Dakotas region — blood donors and financial supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered.
Since then, people have rallied to help during emergencies, providing relief and hope for neighbors in need. This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of local communities as well as the work of the Red Cross. People can help strengthen local communities by becoming a volunteer, giving blood, or taking lifesaving skills class, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. To get started with any of these activities, visit redcross.org/mndaks.
Prevent a blood shortage
When volunteer blood donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. For more information on upcoming blood drives, visit redcrossblood.org
Red Cross Giving Day
On March 22, people can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.