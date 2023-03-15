The St. Peter gymnastics team celebrated its 2022-23 season and award winners last weekend with the annual team banquet.
Saints close out 2022-23 season with banquet
The St. Peter gymnastics team celebrated its 2022-23 season and award winners last weekend with the annual team banquet.
Earning Big South All-Conference honors were Cadence Tish, Laura Klatt and Addison Landsom, while Tish also earned All-State Honorable Mention Honors for her participation in the State Championships in a trio of events.
Team letterwinners were Maya Van Grootheest, Trista Landsom, Kerrigan Wilking, Cadence Tish, Addison Landsom, Laura Klatt, Bianca Salivia, and Vivian Hendrickson as well as team managers, Anna Boomgaarden, Nora Fondie and Kailyn Embacher.
Saints head coach Kris Glidden was named the Section 2A Coach of the year for the team’s performance while Camille Kurtenbach was named Section 2A Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Saints closed out a phenomenal season with a third-place finish in the section despite several major injuries throughout the season as well as a first-ever appearance in the state true team meet.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.
