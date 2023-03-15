IMG-1743.JPG

Big South All Conference and All State Honorable Mention winners, from left to right; Cadence Tish, Laura Klatt and Addison Landsom. (Photo courtesy of Kris Glidden)

The St. Peter gymnastics team celebrated its 2022-23 season and award winners last weekend with the annual team banquet.

IMG-1744.JPG

Letter winners: from left to right; Maya Van Grootheest, Trista Landsom, Kerrigan Wilking, Cadence Tish, Addison Landsom, Laura Klatt, Bianca Salivia, and Vivian Hendrickson. Not pictured, Managers, Anna Boomgaarden, Nora Fondie and Kailyn Embacher (Photos courtesy of Kris Glidden)
IMG-1745.JPG

Section 2A Coach of the Year Kris Glidden and Section 2A Assistant Coach of the Year Camille Kurtenbach.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments