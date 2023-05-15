...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days,
with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A
few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to
cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days,
with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry
conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a
small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once
the crests occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 898.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 894.0 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
Cody Vagts pitches his ball onto the green at 18 Tuesday. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tuesday evening, with Thunderstorms barreling towards the Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter, the Waseca boys golf team battled in a Big South Conference showdown hosted by the Saints. Led by Cody Vagts, the Bluejays finished fourth with a time score of 333, a mere seven strokes behind second-place finisher Blue Earth Area.
Vagts led the way for Waseca with a round of 78 to finish eighth while Hunter Anderson finished tied for 12th with a score of 82. Zander Honstad and Seth Eaton rounded out the team scorers with rounds of 85 and 88 respectively.
Charlie Cariveau and Ethan Adams both competed for the Bluejays as well, posting rounds of 91 and 97 respectively.
Thursday, Waseca returned to action when the team hosted the St. Clair Spartans for a one-on-one showdown. The Bluejays earned the win with a team score of 171 compared to the Spartan’s 198.
Waseca swept the top four finishes led once again by Vagts who played at par with a 36 in the nine-hole event. Zander Honstad (42), Hunter Anderson (46) and Charlie Cariveau (47) rounded out the team scores finishing second third and fourth respectively.
Eaton finished the event with a round of 48 while Adams posted a score of 49.
Waseca boys golf return to action Monday, May 15 when the squad travels to Dacotah Ridge GC to compete in the Big South Championship.