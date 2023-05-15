5.17 Cody Vagts.JPG

Cody Vagts pitches his ball onto the green at 18 Tuesday. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday evening, with Thunderstorms barreling towards the Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter, the Waseca boys golf team battled in a Big South Conference showdown hosted by the Saints. Led by Cody Vagts, the Bluejays finished fourth with a time score of 333, a mere seven strokes behind second-place finisher Blue Earth Area.

5.17 Seth Eaton.JPG

Seth Eaton tracks his putt on hole no. 10 Tuesday. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

