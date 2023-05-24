The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, May 25
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Friday, May 26
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Saturday, May 27
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, May 28
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, May 29
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Tuesday, May 30
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, May 31
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Jun 01
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Friday, Jun 02
Smokin' in Steele BBQ & Blues Festival• 12 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Smokin' in Steele is a State Championship BBQ Contest established in 2008 and is proudly presented by Owatonna Knights of Columbus Council 945. A family friendly community event, this year It features a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned competition with a $10,000.00 purse, an Amateur Backyard BBQ competition with sampling, live Blues music inside the beer garden and outside in Park Square, a Kids Q cooking competition, a Classic Car Display, and of course, food vendors. As a 100% Charitable event, all profits are donated to the Steele County Chapter of The Special Olympics, Let's Smile, Inc., and other local charities. For more details, past event pictures, reviews, and sponsorship opportunities, check out our website at www.smokininsteele.com. Be sure to visit and 'like' our facebook page for current-time updates and announcements. https://www.facebook.com/Smokin-In-Steele-BBQ-and-Blues-Festival-196760883727952
Exchange Club of Steele County• 7-8 a.m., Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, 1820 Hartle Ave., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Saturday, Jun 03
Smokin' in Steele BBQ & Blues Festival• 12 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Smokin' in Steele is a State Championship BBQ Contest established in 2008 and is proudly presented by Owatonna Knights of Columbus Council 945. A family friendly community event, this year It features a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned competition with a $10,000.00 purse, an Amateur Backyard BBQ competition with sampling, live Blues music inside the beer garden and outside in Park Square, a Kids Q cooking competition, a Classic Car Display, and of course, food vendors. As a 100% Charitable event, all profits are donated to the Steele County Chapter of The Special Olympics, Let's Smile, Inc., and other local charities. For more details, past event pictures, reviews, and sponsorship opportunities, check out our website at www.smokininsteele.com. Be sure to visit and 'like' our facebook page for current-time updates and announcements. https://www.facebook.com/Smokin-In-Steele-BBQ-and-Blues-Festival-196760883727952
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Jun 04
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Jun 05
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Jun 06
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Genealogy Club• 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
Summer picnic• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Morehouse Park, 350 School Street, Owatonna. Join the United Way of Steele County to celebrate the organizations 70th birthday. No-charge, family friendly event including pickleball, arts and crafts, and food provided by Hy-Vee.
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Jun 07
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Coffee Club• 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Naloxone training and distribution• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Medford Fire Hall, 408 2nd Ave. SE., Medford. Training on how to use Naloxone kits to prevent opioid overdose. Coordinated by the Steele County Coalition for Healthy Youth.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Jun 08
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.