SATURDAY, MAY 29

Baseball

JWP at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 11 a.m.

Le Sueur-Henderson at Medford, 1 p.m.

Faribault at Byron, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 31

Baseball

WEM at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.

Bethlehem Academyz at United South Central 5 p.m.

Softball

Bethlehem Academy at West Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

Hayfield at WEM, 4 p.m. (regular season game)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Baseball

Kenyon-Wanamingo or JWP vs. GFW or Blue Earth Area, 5 p.m., high seed

Byron or Faribault vs. Red Wing or Austin, 5 p.m., high seed

Golf

Section 1AAA boys golf Day 1, Lake City Jewel Golf Club

Section 1AAA girls golf Day 1, Cannon Golf Club

Softball

Section 1AAA quarterfinals, 4 p.m., high seed

Tennis

Section 1AA subsection individual tournament, Rochester Mayo

