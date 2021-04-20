WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Red Wing, Rochester John Marshall boys golf at Northfield, 2:30 p.m., Northfield Golf Club

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Northfield girls golf at Albert Lea, 2 p.m., Green Lea Golf Course

Mankato West boys tennis at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

Mankato East softball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Owatonna boys lacrosse at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Northfield baseball at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.

Northfield girls lacrosse at Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Northfield boys golf at Lakeville South, TBD, The Jewel Golf Club

Northfield girls golf at Chanhassen Invite, noon, Bunker Hills Golf Club

Northfield boys tennis at Farmington, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Northfield boys golf at Stillwater Invite, TBD, Stillwater Country Club

Northfield, Rochester John Marshall girls golf at Red Wing, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi National Golf Links

Kasson-Mantorville softball at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Northfield baseball at New Prague, 5 p.m.

Rochester Mayo girls lacrosse at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys lacrosse at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Northfield boys tennis at Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

Northfield, Faribault, Owatonna girls track and field at Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.

Owatonna baseball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Northfield softball at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Faribault, Mankato East, Owatonna boys track and field at Northfield, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Northfield girls golf at Big 9 Conference meet, 10 a.m., The Bridges Golf Course

Northfield boys golf at Big 9 Conference meet, 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club

Northfield baseball at Bloomington Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Northfield softball at Mankato West, 5 p.m.

Northfield girls lacrosse at Mankato, 6 p.m.

Mankato boys lacrosse at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Northfield boys golf at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 7 a.m.

New Ulm baseball at Northfield, 6 p.m., Sechler Park

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Northfield boys golf at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

