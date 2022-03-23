BASEBALL (all home games at Bell Field)
March 31 — vs. Fairmont, 5 p.m.
April 5 — at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
April 7 — vs. Hutchinson, 5 p.m.
April 8 — at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
April 12 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
April 14 — vs. Red Wing, 5 p.m.
April 19 — at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
April 21 — at Northfield, 5 p.m.
April 26 — vs. Mankato West, 5 p.m.
May 3 — vs. Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
May 5 — vs. Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
May 7 — vs. Byron, 11 a.m.
May 10 — at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
May 12 — vs. Austin, 4 p.m.
May 14 — at Stewartville, 11 a.m.
May 17 — at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
May 19 — vs. Winona, 4 p.m. (DH)
May 24 — vs. South St. Paul, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
April 7 — vs. Southwest Christian, 4 p.m.
April 11 — at Northfield, 2:30 p.m., Northfield Golf Club
April 18 — vs. Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.
April 19 — at St. Peter Invite, 2 p.m., Shoreland Country Club
April 22 — at New Prague Invite, 1 p.m., Creeksbend Golf Course
April 25 — at Winona, Albert Lea, 2:30 p.m., The Bridges Golf Course
April 28 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Albert Lea Green Golf Course
May 2 — vs. Mankato West, Owatonna, 2:30 p.m.
May 9 — at Rochester Mayo, Red Wing, 2:30 p.m., Rochester Eastwood Golf Course
May 17 — at Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Austin, 1:30 p.m., Rochester Eastwood Golf Course
May 23 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Austin Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
April 7 — vs. Southwest Christian, 4 p.m.
April 11 — vs. Northfield, 2:30 p.m.
April 18 — at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m., Mankato Golf Club
April 22 — at New Prague Invite, 1 p.m., New Prague Golf Club
April 25 — vs. Albert Lea, Winona, 2:30 p.m.
April 26 — at St. Peter Invite, 2 p.m., Shoreland Country Club
April 28 — Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Red Wing Mississippi National Golf Links
May 3 — at Owatonna, Mankato West, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club
May 10 — at Red Wing, Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m., Red Wing Mississippi National Golf Links
May 16 — at Austin, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, 1:30 p.m., Austin Country Club
May 21 — at Mankato Invite, 11:30 a.m., Mankato North Links Golf Course
May 26 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Mankato North Links Golf Course
SOFTBALL
March 29 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
April 1 — at Stewartville, 5 p.m.
April 4 — at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.
April 5 — vs. Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
April 8 — vs. Mankato East, 5 p.m.
April 12 — at Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
April 14 — at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
April 19 — vs. Owatonna, 5 p.m.
April 21 — vs. Northfield, 5 p.m.
April 23 — at Byron, noon
April 25 — vs. St. Peter, 5 p.m.
April 26 — at Mankato West, 5 p.m.
April 28 — vs. Winona, 5 p.m.
May 3 — at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
May 5 — at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
May 10 — vs. Red Wing, 5 p.m.
May 12 — at Austin, 5 p.m.
May 17 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
May 19 — at Winona, 5 p.m.
May 20 — at Jordan, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
April 1 — vs. Farmington, 4:30 p.m.
April 7 — at New Prague, Southwest Christian, 3 p.m.
April 9 — vs. Northfield, Rochester Century, 9 a.m.
April 11 — at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
April 12 — vs. Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.
April 14 — vs. Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
April 19 — at Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
April 21 — at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
April 23 — at Owatonna, Austin, 9 a.m.
April 26 — at St. James, 4:30 p.m.
April 28 — vs. Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
May 3 — vs. Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
May 5 — vs. Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.
May 6 — at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
May 10 — at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
May 14 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 9 a.m., Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
March 25 — at Hermantown Invite, 4 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Superior
March 29 — vs. Albert Lea, Austin, MSAD, Northfield, Tri-City United, 4:30 p.m.
April 5 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, New Life Academy, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
April 14 — vs. Albert Lea, MSAD, St. Clair, Waseca, Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
April 19 — at Rochester Mayo, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.
April 26 — vs. Mankato East, Rochester Century, 4:30 p.m.
April 28 — at Lakeville South Invite, 3:30 p.m.
May 3 — at Albert Lea, Austin, 4:30 p.m.
May 5 — at Mankato East Invite, 4 p.m.
May 10 — at Section 1AA True Team meet, 3 p.m., Mankato East
May 17 — at Winona, Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
May 26 — at Big 9 Conference meet, 10:30 a.m., Red Wing
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
March 25 — at Hermantown Invite, 4 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Superior
March 29 — vs. Albert Lea, Austin, MSAD, Northfield, Tri-City United, 4:30 p.m.
April 5 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, New Life Academy, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
April 14 — vs. Albert Lea, MSAD, St. Clair, Waseca, Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
April 19 — at Rochester Mayo, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.
April 26 — vs. Mankato East, Rochester Century, 4:30 p.m.
April 28 — at Byron Invite, 4:30 p.m.
May 3 — at Albert Lea, Austin, 4:30 p.m.
May 5 — at Mankato East Invite, 4 p.m.
May 10 — at Section 1AA True Team meet, 3 p.m., Mankato East
May 17 — at Winona, Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
May 26 — at Big 9 Conference meet, 10:30 a.m., Red Wing