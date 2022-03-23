James Hoisington

James Hoisington runs during last year’s Section 1AA championships at Lakeville South High School. The Faribault boys track and field teams start the local spring sports season Friday at the Hermantown Invite. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

BASEBALL (all home games at Bell Field)

March 31 — vs. Fairmont, 5 p.m.

April 5 — at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

April 7 — vs. Hutchinson, 5 p.m.

April 8 — at Mankato East, 5 p.m.

April 12 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.

April 14 — vs. Red Wing, 5 p.m.

April 19 — at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

April 21 — at Northfield, 5 p.m.

April 26 — vs. Mankato West, 5 p.m.

May 3 — vs. Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

May 5 — vs. Rochester Century, 5 p.m.

May 7 — vs. Byron, 11 a.m.

May 10 — at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

May 12 — vs. Austin, 4 p.m.

May 14 — at Stewartville, 11 a.m.

May 17 — at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.

May 19 — vs. Winona, 4 p.m. (DH)

May 24 — vs. South St. Paul, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

April 7 — vs. Southwest Christian, 4 p.m.

April 11 — at Northfield, 2:30 p.m., Northfield Golf Club

April 18 — vs. Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.

April 19 — at St. Peter Invite, 2 p.m., Shoreland Country Club

April 22 — at New Prague Invite, 1 p.m., Creeksbend Golf Course

April 25 — at Winona, Albert Lea, 2:30 p.m., The Bridges Golf Course

April 28 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Albert Lea Green Golf Course

May 2 — vs. Mankato West, Owatonna, 2:30 p.m.

May 9 — at Rochester Mayo, Red Wing, 2:30 p.m., Rochester Eastwood Golf Course

May 17 — at Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Austin, 1:30 p.m., Rochester Eastwood Golf Course

May 23 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Austin Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

April 7 — vs. Southwest Christian, 4 p.m.

April 11 — vs. Northfield, 2:30 p.m.

April 18 — at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m., Mankato Golf Club

April 22 — at New Prague Invite, 1 p.m., New Prague Golf Club

April 25 — vs. Albert Lea, Winona, 2:30 p.m.

April 26 — at St. Peter Invite, 2 p.m., Shoreland Country Club

April 28 — Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Red Wing Mississippi National Golf Links

May 3 — at Owatonna, Mankato West, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club

May 10 — at Red Wing, Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m., Red Wing Mississippi National Golf Links

May 16 — at Austin, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, 1:30 p.m., Austin Country Club

May 21 — at Mankato Invite, 11:30 a.m., Mankato North Links Golf Course

May 26 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Mankato North Links Golf Course

SOFTBALL

March 29 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.

April 1 — at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

April 4 — at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.

April 5 — vs. Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

April 8 — vs. Mankato East, 5 p.m.

April 12 — at Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.

April 14 — at Red Wing, 5 p.m.

April 19 — vs. Owatonna, 5 p.m.

April 21 — vs. Northfield, 5 p.m.

April 23 — at Byron, noon

April 25 — vs. St. Peter, 5 p.m.

April 26 — at Mankato West, 5 p.m.

April 28 — vs. Winona, 5 p.m.

May 3 — at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

May 5 — at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.

May 10 — vs. Red Wing, 5 p.m.

May 12 — at Austin, 5 p.m.

May 17 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.

May 19 — at Winona, 5 p.m.

May 20 — at Jordan, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

April 1 — vs. Farmington, 4:30 p.m.

April 7 — at New Prague, Southwest Christian, 3 p.m.

April 9 — vs. Northfield, Rochester Century, 9 a.m.

April 11 — at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.

April 12 — vs. Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.

April 14 — vs. Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.

April 19 — at Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

April 21 — at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.

April 23 — at Owatonna, Austin, 9 a.m.

April 26 — at St. James, 4:30 p.m.

April 28 — vs. Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

May 3 — vs. Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

May 5 — vs. Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.

May 6 — at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

May 10 — at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

May 14 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 9 a.m., Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

March 25 — at Hermantown Invite, 4 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Superior

March 29 — vs. Albert Lea, Austin, MSAD, Northfield, Tri-City United, 4:30 p.m.

April 5 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, New Life Academy, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

April 14 — vs. Albert Lea, MSAD, St. Clair, Waseca, Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

April 19 — at Rochester Mayo, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.

April 26 — vs. Mankato East, Rochester Century, 4:30 p.m.

April 28 — at Lakeville South Invite, 3:30 p.m.

May 3 — at Albert Lea, Austin, 4:30 p.m.

May 5 — at Mankato East Invite, 4 p.m.

May 10 — at Section 1AA True Team meet, 3 p.m., Mankato East

May 17 — at Winona, Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

May 26 — at Big 9 Conference meet, 10:30 a.m., Red Wing

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

March 25 — at Hermantown Invite, 4 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Superior

March 29 — vs. Albert Lea, Austin, MSAD, Northfield, Tri-City United, 4:30 p.m.

April 5 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, New Life Academy, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

April 14 — vs. Albert Lea, MSAD, St. Clair, Waseca, Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

April 19 — at Rochester Mayo, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.

April 26 — vs. Mankato East, Rochester Century, 4:30 p.m.

April 28 — at Byron Invite, 4:30 p.m.

May 3 — at Albert Lea, Austin, 4:30 p.m.

May 5 — at Mankato East Invite, 4 p.m.

May 10 — at Section 1AA True Team meet, 3 p.m., Mankato East

May 17 — at Winona, Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

May 26 — at Big 9 Conference meet, 10:30 a.m., Red Wing

