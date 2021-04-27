WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
Faribault, Mankato East, Owatonna boys track and field at Northfield, 4 p.m., Northfield Middle School
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Northfield boys golf at Big 9 Conference championships, 10 a.m., The Bridges Golf Course
Northfield girls golf at Big 9 Conference championships, 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club
Northfield baseball at Bloomington Jefferson, 4:30 p.m., Dred Scott Fields
Northfield softball at Mankato West, 5 p.m.
Northfield girls lacrosse at Mankato, 6 p.m., Dakota Meadows Middle School
Mankato boys lacrosse at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Northfield boys golf at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 7 a.m.
Northfield boys tennis at Farmington, 4 p.m.
New Ulm baseball at Northfield, 6 p.m., Sechler Park
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Northfield boys golf at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Northfield boys golf at Hastings Invite, 9 a.m., Hastings Golf Club
Northfield, Mankato East girls golf at Austin, 2:30 p.m., Austin Country Club
Rochester John Marshall girls lacrosse at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Northfield boys golf, Austin at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m., Mankato Golf Club
Northfield boys track and field, Austin, Mankato West at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
Northfield baseball at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m., John Adams Middle School
Rochester John Marshall softball at Northfield, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Northfield, Mankato West boys golf at Rochester Century, 2:30 p.m., Eastwood Golf Course
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Northfield girls golf at Northfield Invite, noon, Willingers Golf Club
Northfield boys golf at Northfield Invite, 2 p.m., Northfield Golf Club
Rochester Century baseball at Northfield, 4 p.m., Sechler Park (DH)
Northfield softball at Rochester Century, 4 p.m. (DH)
Northfield, Austin, Mankato West girls track and field at Rochester Mayo, 4:45 p.m.
Owatonna girls lacrosse at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Northfield boys lacrosse at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Faribault, Rochester Century boys tennis at Northfield, 9 a.m.