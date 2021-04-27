WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Faribault, Mankato East, Owatonna boys track and field at Northfield, 4 p.m., Northfield Middle School

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Northfield boys golf at Big 9 Conference championships, 10 a.m., The Bridges Golf Course

Northfield girls golf at Big 9 Conference championships, 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club

Northfield baseball at Bloomington Jefferson, 4:30 p.m., Dred Scott Fields

Northfield softball at Mankato West, 5 p.m.

Northfield girls lacrosse at Mankato, 6 p.m., Dakota Meadows Middle School

Mankato boys lacrosse at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Northfield boys golf at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 7 a.m.

Northfield boys tennis at Farmington, 4 p.m.

New Ulm baseball at Northfield, 6 p.m., Sechler Park

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Northfield boys golf at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, MAY 3

Northfield boys golf at Hastings Invite, 9 a.m., Hastings Golf Club

Northfield, Mankato East girls golf at Austin, 2:30 p.m., Austin Country Club

Rochester John Marshall girls lacrosse at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Northfield boys golf, Austin at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m., Mankato Golf Club

Northfield boys track and field, Austin, Mankato West at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.

Northfield baseball at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m., John Adams Middle School

Rochester John Marshall softball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Northfield, Mankato West boys golf at Rochester Century, 2:30 p.m., Eastwood Golf Course

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Northfield girls golf at Northfield Invite, noon, Willingers Golf Club

Northfield boys golf at Northfield Invite, 2 p.m., Northfield Golf Club

Rochester Century baseball at Northfield, 4 p.m., Sechler Park (DH)

Northfield softball at Rochester Century, 4 p.m. (DH)

Northfield, Austin, Mankato West girls track and field at Rochester Mayo, 4:45 p.m.

Owatonna girls lacrosse at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys lacrosse at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Faribault, Rochester Century boys tennis at Northfield, 9 a.m.

