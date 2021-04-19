TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Baseball
Faribault at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Golf
Albert Lea, Winona boys at Faribault, 2:30 p.m. Faribault Golf and Country Club
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Dodge Country Club, 4 p.m.
Gopher Conference boys meet, 4:30 p.m., Oaks Golf Club
Softball
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Medford at WEM, 5 p.m.
Northfield at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Austin, Northfield, Winona boys at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.
Austin, Faribualt, Northfield girls at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Baseball
Red Wing at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at WEM, 5 p.m.
Stewartville at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Faribault at Mankato West, 6 p.m.
Golf
Gopher Conference girls meet, 4:30 p.m., Oak View Golf Club
Softball
WEM at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Triton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
Mankato West at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
Faribault at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, WEM at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rochester Lourdes at Pine Island, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Baseball
WEM at Medford, 5 p.m.
Softball
Mayer Lutheran at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Faribault at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Baseball
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 11 a.m. (DH)
Faribault at Winona, 1 p.m.
Softball
WEM vs. Visitation, 1 p.m., Randolph
WEM at Randolph, 3 p.m.