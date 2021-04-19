TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Baseball

Faribault at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Golf

Albert Lea, Winona boys at Faribault, 2:30 p.m. Faribault Golf and Country Club

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Dodge Country Club, 4 p.m.

Gopher Conference boys meet, 4:30 p.m., Oaks Golf Club

Softball

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Medford at WEM, 5 p.m.

Northfield at Faribault, 5 p.m.

Track and field

Austin, Northfield, Winona boys at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.

Austin, Faribualt, Northfield girls at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Baseball

Red Wing at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at WEM, 5 p.m.

Stewartville at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

Faribault at Mankato West, 6 p.m.

Golf

Gopher Conference girls meet, 4:30 p.m., Oak View Golf Club

Softball

WEM at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Triton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.

Mankato West at Faribault, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Faribault at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, WEM at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rochester Lourdes at Pine Island, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Baseball

WEM at Medford, 5 p.m.

Softball

Mayer Lutheran at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Faribault at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Baseball

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 11 a.m. (DH)

Faribault at Winona, 1 p.m.

Softball

WEM vs. Visitation, 1 p.m., Randolph

WEM at Randolph, 3 p.m.

