WORD ON THE STREET

Jan 20, 2023

For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what their favorite form of self care is. Here are some of the responses we received:

Julie Esget Kiel:
Reading!

Nancy Bohlen:
It is definitely a 90 message and Hair care , once a month at Studio 14!!

Quriss Whitehead:
Popcorn and Midsomer Murders.

Ruth Holm:
It would be me in my jammies, putting a Do Not disturb sign out, and cranking my Christian music

Holly Blanchard Jorgensen:
Sitting on my deck in the sunshine reading a good book.

Jodi Landwehr:
i like to take time to craft - crochet or sewing - I get absorbed in my projects and nothing else matters

Kesiah Winters:
Paying bills on time, setting lunch/dinner up in advance; going to bed early enough to get real sleep. My future self really appreciates the work my past self did to make life easier.

Follow the Owatonna People's Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon.