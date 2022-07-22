This week — in honor of fair season — we asked our readers in the 507 what their go-to fair food is. Here are some of the answers we received:
Roger Hanson:
Corn dogs!
Tara Kay Luettel:
Fried pickles!
Lisa Buck:
Gyro hits different and cheese curds
Mary Zinda:
I loved the taffy. Is it still coming to the fair? I haven't been there since 1985.
Carolyn Wiggins Treadway:
Temple’s cheese curds!
Maeve Cashman Jensen:
A few years ago there was a booth on the south side of the 4 seasons that had deep fried pulled pork in a wonton served with different dipping sauces. Have never seen them since! I think they were from St Paul.
Emily Louise Mjelleli:
Roast beef sundae!
Michelle Blaha:
Wild Rice Hamburgers and El Sols (hopefully they will be there this year)
Jeremy Borgstahl:
Minneapple pie and piggy blues bbq
DeeAnn Bartkey:
Roast beef sandwiches at St Luke’s stand
Sharon Mickelsen Klein:
Mojoes pickles and green beans. This year waffle chix will be my first stop
Jean Purrier:
EL SOL BURRITO
Andrea Hoslett:
Cream Puffs. El Sol’s burritos, circa 1976 - 1990.
Tonia Sanchez:
Fry bread!!
Kim Rassman-Wilder:
Homemade pie at the Aurora Diner!!
Amy Gefre:
Cheese curds and French fries
Lisa Kress:
elephant ears
Karen Hickey:
Chocolate covered bananas
Maureen Holt:
Tom Thumb mini donuts
Jackie Jacobs:
Cotton candy
Debbie Sorensen Ellis:
Use to be El Sols Burritos, now fresh cut fries
Machayla Millhouse:
Pretzel wiz and smoothies!
Ane Mentz:
Pork sand from the Pork Producers!
Nathan Dotson:
DeAnnas Pitas!
Kathy Dow:
Pronto Pup...not a corn
Lori Schroeder:
Cindy's Nachos
Taylor Jacobs:
Donut burgers!!!!!!
Tim Kimbro:
Deep fried mushrooms
Katie Borgstahl:
Reuben from the Elks
Jessi Harty:
Wontons!
Heather Karow:
FRIED OREOS
Dave Kofoed:
Nitro ice cream
Bev Conelly Simon:
Funnel cake
Tammy Johns:
Bucket o curds the one with all 4 flavors and Tom thumb donuts
Amy Scheeler:
Jumbo soft pretzel with cheese!
Colleen Oldefendt:
Ole and Lena’s
Alex Johnson:
I want the grilled cheese stand to come back that was here in 2015. They had the best hot pepper jam to dip it in too. So good!
Rick Von Ruden:
Smoked turkey leg.
Jen Nichols:
Dole whip!
Megan Caywood:
Kabob & gyro or poutine!
