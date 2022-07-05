Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, July 6
Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board July meeting• 9 a.m., Straight River Room at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairground Drive, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 7
Class of ‘65 gathering• 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar, 200 Railway St, Dundas. Faribault High School class of 1965 and their guests are welcome to attend monthly gathering.
Storytime• 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Storytime for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Specialty Burger Night• 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Choice of: bacon cheeseburger, mushroom and Swiss, western, California or patty melt.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free concert featuring the duo Eclipse.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, July 8
Magician Brodini• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free performance by magician sponsored by Buckham Memorial Library. ASL interpreted.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 9
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
International Festival• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Arts and crafts, food, music, dance and more celebrating the many cultures of Faribault.
Woods and Waterfall Hike• 7-8 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the nature playground and a naturalist will lead a hike exploring some of the events that shaped the Big Woods and formed Hidden Falls.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 10
Hike in the Big Woods• 10-11:30 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet in the picnic shelter for a hike exploring how the forest has changed with time.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd., north of Faribault. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church. Museum filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Monday, July 11
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, July 12
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, frosted cake served.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.