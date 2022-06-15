Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, June 16
Garage sale• 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Crafting items, how-to books, paper goods, fabric and more. All proceeds go toward scholarships.
Heritage Days • 4-9 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. 150th anniversary exhibit (4-8 p.m.), mayor’s reception (5-7 p.m.), inflatables (5-8 p.m.), beer garden (5-9 p.m.), bingo (5-7 p.m.), Cardboard boat races at aquatic center (5 p.m.)
Specialty Burger Night• 4-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Choice of bacon cheeseburger, mushroom and Swiss, Western, California or patty melt.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. Over 20 vendors at each market. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Faribault Eagles Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Great River Greening Wild Parsnip Pull• 7-9 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear garlic mustard (an invasive species). Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Concert in the Park: Branded• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Country music band performs free concert in the bandshell.
Heritage Days BMX race• 7 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Registration at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 17
Heritage Days• Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Craft show (10 a.m.-10 p.m), beer garden (noon-midnight), bingo (5-7 p.m.), inflatables (5-8 p.m.), dance with music by Smokescreen (8 p.m. to midnight)
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Garage sale• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Crafting items and more for sale.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Heritage Days Car Show• 6-9 p.m., downtown Faribault.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Saturday, June 18
Heritage Days• Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Farmers market (7 a.m. to noon), Lumberjacks sculpting and axe throwing (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), log rolling (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) 150th anniversary exhibit (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), craft show (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), beer garden (noon-midnight), live music in bandshell (2-5 p.m.), Baron of Bubble and Rainbow Lady Plus (2-5 p.m.), dance with music from 5 Minute Major (8 p.m. to midnight)
Heritage Days Soapbox Races• 9 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Check-in/practice 7:30- 9 a.m.
Heritage Days Youth Fishing Contest• 9-11 a.m., King Mill Dam. Bring fishing rods. Minnows are provided.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
History of the Cannon River• 10-11 a.m., Slevin Park. Larry Trichie dives into the history of the Cannon River. $5. RSVP to 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org.
Heritage Days Free Community Lunch• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault.
Heritage Days Kid’s Fun Run• 5:30 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Meet at 5:30 p.m., run starts at 6 p.m. Ends at Kwik Trip on Second.
Heritage Days Grand Parade• 6:15 p.m., Runs Second Avenue NW to 13th Street to Central Park.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, June 19
Heritage Days Ecumenical Service & Music• 10 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Strawberry shortcake after.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 21
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, green beans, fruit, pie served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings both bone-in and boneless with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, June 22
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Zoology camp for students entering fifth through eighth grades. For more information: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Holy Smoke Free Concerts at Christ Lutheran Church• 5-8:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy music and pizza.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.